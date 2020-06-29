Watch Live: Springfield COVID-19 Update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno along with Springfield city and healthcare officials will be providing a weekly COVID-19 update at City Hall Monday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the news conference will begin at 10:15 a.m. and will provide the latest COVID-19 case numbers and deaths in Springfield and an updated report on progress within local healthcare facilities.

As of Sunday, Springfield has a total of 2,754 positive COVID-19 cases.