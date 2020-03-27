Breaking News
Baystate Health reports 109 positive COVID-19 cases, 1,066 tested
Coronavirus Update 3PM: Historic stimulus package passed by House, now heads to Trump for final approval, plus US infections surge to most in world
WATCH LIVE: Springfield mayor to announce plans for homeless population, Massachusetts National Guard

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced plans Friday for the city’s homeless population and his request for help from the Massachusetts National Guard.

The city is setting up three tents across from the Friends of the Homeless on Worthington Street Saturday morning to help address the medical needs of the homeless. It will become a triage and holding area for homeless population to give some relief to local hospitals.

Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said the three tents will be broken down to include an area for testing, an area for those experiencing symptoms, and an area for those who need to be in isolation and quarantine.

The mayor also announced that he has requested 75 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to help augment the Springfield Police Department.

“In our routine early morning meetings, Commissioner Clapprood has alluded to that the numbers are starting to increase of police officers that can no longer be on the streets right now,” Sarno said.

Sarno is currently holding a news conference. He is joined by Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, City Solicitor Ed Pikula and Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan. Continue to watch live above.

Governor Baker instructing all travelers arriving to Massachusetts to self quarantine for 14 days

