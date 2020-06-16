WATCH LIVE: Springfield mayor to announce steps to better race relations in the city

WATCH LIVE at 11:15 a.m.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will make an announcement Tuesday on “major action steps to address and better race relations” within the city.

“Following my inter-department listening meetings with my black Cabinet/Department Heads, as well as prayer vigils, discussions with black community leadership, advocacy groups and residents, along with private discussions, has been very helpful in shaping my thoughts and direction on this issue.” Mayor Domenic Sarno

On Monday, the city of Springfield hosted an online roundtable discussion on race and policing in the city. The city held the discussion in hopes of coming up with an action plan to improve the police department’s and community’s relations. However, some city leaders did not approve of the discussion.