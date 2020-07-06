Watch Live: Springfield COVID-19 Update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the state begins it’s reopening plan for Phase III, Mayor Sarno along with city officials will be providing a COVID-19 update Monday morning at City Hall.

Top 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

According to a news release sent to 22News, the meeting will begin at 10:15 a.m. Health officials will be attending and providing an update on COVID-19 case numbers within each local health facility.

As of Sunday, Springfield has a total of 2,833 positive COVID-19 cases.