WATCH LIVE: Springfield officials provide COVID-19 update

Watch Live: Springfield COVID-19 Update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As coronavirus cases continue to fluctuate in western Massachusetts, Mayor Sarno along with health officials will provide a Springfield COVID-19 update Monday morning at City Hall.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the meeting will begin at 10:15 a.m. Sarno will provide an overview of the latest happening in Springfield followed by COVID-19 case updates from health officials.

As of Sunday, Springfield currently has 2,872 COVID-19 cases, –the highest in western Massachusetts.