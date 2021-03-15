WATCH LIVE: Springfield to provide COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno along with city health officials, and city officials are scheduled to provide an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus Monday morning.
Mayor Sarno will join with the following people at 10:15 a.m.:
- Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris
- Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick
- City Solicitor Ed Pikula
- Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood
- Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi
- Director of Human Resources William Mahoney
- CAFO TJ Plante
- Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan
- DPW Director Chris Cignoli
- CDO Tim Sheehan
- Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack
- Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose
Springfield is still listed under a “red zone” for COVID-19. A “red zone” means more than 25 COVID-19 cases were reported in the area within the last two weeks.
As of Thursday March 11, 779 COVID-19 cases were reported within the last 14 days in Springfield bringing the total number of positive cases to 18,034.