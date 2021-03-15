WATCH LIVE: Springfield to provide COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno along with city health officials, and city officials are scheduled to provide an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus Monday morning.

Watch live at 10:15 a.m.

Mayor Sarno will join with the following people at 10:15 a.m.:

Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris

Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick

City Solicitor Ed Pikula

Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood

Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi

Director of Human Resources William Mahoney

CAFO TJ Plante

Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan

DPW Director Chris Cignoli

CDO Tim Sheehan

Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack

Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose

Springfield is still listed under a “red zone” for COVID-19. A “red zone” means more than 25 COVID-19 cases were reported in the area within the last two weeks.

As of Thursday March 11, 779 COVID-19 cases were reported within the last 14 days in Springfield bringing the total number of positive cases to 18,034.