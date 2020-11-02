WATCH LIVE: Springfield to provide update on city’s response to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and city health officials are scheduled to provide a weekly update on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Monday afternoon.

Watch live at 10:15 a.m.

Springfield is still listed as a high-risk area for COVID-19 and is going on the fifth week of being high risk. In the last two weeks, Hampden County had 935 COVID-19 cases, Hampshire County had 92 cases, Franklin County had 42 cases and Berkshire County had 34 cases. Agawam, Blandford, Brimfield, Granby, Palmer, West Springfield, East Longmeadow, Springfield, Holyoke, Chicopee, Westfield and Buckland were listed as high risk in the latest weekly COVID-19 map update.

Mayor Sarno will join with the following people at 10:15 a.m.: