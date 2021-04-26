SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – City officials and health officials in Springfield are scheduled to provide an update on the city’s response to COVID-19 Monday morning.
As of Thursday, Springfield has a total of 20,724 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 1,068 were reported within the last two weeks. The city is still listed in the red zone as a high-risk community for the spread of the virus.
Mayor Domenic Sarno will join with the following people at 10:15 a.m.:
- Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris
- Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick
- City Solicitor Ed Pikula
- Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood
- Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi
- Director of Human Resources William Mahoney
- CAFO TJ Plante; Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan
- DPW Director Chris Cignoli
- CDO Tim Sheehan
- Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack
- Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose