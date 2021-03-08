WATCH LIVE: Springfield to provide weekly COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno along with city health officials are scheduled to provide an update on the city’s response to COVID-19 Monday morning.
Mayor Sarno will join with the following people at 10:15 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the news conference:
- Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris
- Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick
- City Solicitor Ed Pikula
- Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood
- Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi
- Director of Human Resources William Mahoney
- CAFO TJ Plante
- Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan
- DPW Director Chris Cignoli
- CDO Tim Sheehan
- Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack
- Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose
Springfield is still listed as a high risk community for COVID-19. There are 881 COVID-19 cases reported in Springfield over the last 14 days bringing the total of cases to 17,730 as of Thursday March, 4.