WATCH LIVE: Springfield to provide weekly COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno along with city health officials are scheduled to provide an update on the city’s response to COVID-19 Monday morning.

Watch live at 10:15 a.m.

Mayor Sarno will join with the following people at 10:15 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the news conference:

Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris

Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick

City Solicitor Ed Pikula

Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood

Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi

Director of Human Resources William Mahoney

CAFO TJ Plante

Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan

DPW Director Chris Cignoli

CDO Tim Sheehan

Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack

Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose

Springfield is still listed as a high risk community for COVID-19. There are 881 COVID-19 cases reported in Springfield over the last 14 days bringing the total of cases to 17,730 as of Thursday March, 4.