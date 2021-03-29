WATCH LIVE: Springfield to provide weekly COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno along with city officials and city health officials are scheduled to provide an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus Monday morning.
Mayor Sarno will join with the following people at 10:15 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the news conference:
- Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris
- Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick
- City Solicitor Ed Pikula
- Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood
- Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi
- Director of Human Resources William Mahoney
- CAFO TJ Plante
- Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan
- DPW Director Chris Cignoli
- CDO Tim Sheehan
- Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack
- Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose
Springfield is still listed as moderate risk level for COVID-19. On Thursday March 18 the city was listed as moderate risk level for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
As of Thursday, Springfield now has a total of 18,675 COVID-19 cases, with 600 cases reported within the last 14 days.