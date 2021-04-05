WATCH LIVE: Springfield to provide weekly COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield is scheduled to provide a weekly update on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Monday morning.
Mayor Domenic Sarno will join with the following people at 10:15 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the update:
- Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris
- Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick
- City Solicitor Ed Pikula
- Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood
- Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi
- Director of Human Resources William Mahoney
- CAFO TJ Plante
- Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan
- DPW Director Chris Cignoli
- CDO Tim Sheehan
- Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack
- Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose
As of Thursday, Springfield was again listed as a “high risk” community for the spread of COVID-19. This means the city is a red zone and more than 25 COVID cases were reported in the last 14 weeks. Just a little over two weeks ago, Springfield hit a new milestone after being in the red zone for about a year and was listed as moderate-risk (yellow zone) in the DPH’s report.