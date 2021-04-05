WATCH LIVE: Springfield to provide weekly COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield is scheduled to provide a weekly update on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Monday morning.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will join with the following people at 10:15 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the update:

  • Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris
  • Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick
  • City Solicitor Ed Pikula
  • Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood
  • Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi
  • Director of Human Resources William Mahoney
  • CAFO TJ Plante
  • Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan
  • DPW Director Chris Cignoli
  • CDO Tim Sheehan
  • Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack
  • Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose

As of Thursday, Springfield was again listed as a “high risk” community for the spread of COVID-19. This means the city is a red zone and more than 25 COVID cases were reported in the last 14 weeks. Just a little over two weeks ago, Springfield hit a new milestone after being in the red zone for about a year and was listed as moderate-risk (yellow zone) in the DPH’s report.

