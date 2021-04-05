WATCH LIVE: Springfield to provide weekly COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield is scheduled to provide a weekly update on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Monday morning.

Watch live at 10:15 a.m.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will join with the following people at 10:15 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the update:

Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris

Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick

City Solicitor Ed Pikula

Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood

Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi

Director of Human Resources William Mahoney

CAFO TJ Plante

Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan

DPW Director Chris Cignoli

CDO Tim Sheehan

Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack

Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose

As of Thursday, Springfield was again listed as a “high risk” community for the spread of COVID-19. This means the city is a red zone and more than 25 COVID cases were reported in the last 14 weeks. Just a little over two weeks ago, Springfield hit a new milestone after being in the red zone for about a year and was listed as moderate-risk (yellow zone) in the DPH’s report.