WATCH LIVE: Springfield weekly COVID-19 update

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will provide an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus Monday morning.

Watch live at 10:15 a.m.

Sarno will join with the following people at 10:15 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the news conference:

  • Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris
  • Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick
  • City Solicitor Ed Pikula
  • Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood
  • Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi
  • Director of Human Resources William Mahoney
  • CAFO TJ Plante
  • Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan
  • DPW Director Chris Cignoli
  • CDO Tim Sheehan
  • Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack
  • Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine, and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose

Springfield is still listed as a high risk community for COVID-19. As of Wednesday there are a total of 5,824 cases within the city, 1,117 of which were in the last 14 days.

