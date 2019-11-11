WATCH LIVE: Springfield’s 2019 Veterans Day Parade

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s 2019 Veterans Day Parade is scheduled to begin at Springfield Technical Community College located on Federal Street at 11:00 a.m.

WATCH LIVE:

According to a news release sent to 22News, this year, the parade will be lead by 2019 Veteran of the Year, Marine Veteran Richard Tyrell, and Parade Marshal Emmanuel K. Owusu.

The route will begin in front of STCC on 1 Federal Street and will continue down to State Street. The parade will then turn right onto Main Street and end at City Hall where a ceremony will be held.

View Traffic Map