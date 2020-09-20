WATCH LIVE: Springfield’s virtual 2020 Puerto Rican Parade

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This year’s 30th annual Puerto Rican Parade in Springfield will be held virtually.

Due to COVID-19, the committee is taking the parade from the streets to the screens. It will be held virtually so anyone anywhere can tune in to watch.

The virtual parade will also include shout outs from nationally known names that include the creator of “Hamilton: An American Musical” by Lin-Manuel Miranda and musical artist Tito Puente Jr.

22News reporter Hector Molina will be the emcee of this year’s virtual parade

Watch Live at 11:00 a.m.