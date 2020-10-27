WATCH LIVE: Staff members of Holyoke Soldiers’ Home testify before legislative committee

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Staff from the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home will provide testimony Tuesday to the Special Joint Oversight Committee as the investigation into the deadly COVID-19 outbreak continues.

The hearing will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at Holyoke Community College.

Current and former staff of the home are encouraged to testify. This will be their first opportunity to do so in a public forum.

A second opportunity for testimony will run on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in a virtual-only setting.

There are multiple state and federal investigations into the COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. As part of its investigation, a commission made up of state representatives and senators met twice last week to hear from families impacted by the outbreak.

Those family members gave testimony one by one at Holyoke Community College in the campus center. They explained to the committee what they knew about the COVID-19 outbreak at the facility and when.

Former Superintendent Bennett Walsh has said that he took the necessary steps to inform the state about that COVID-19 outbreak inside the facility.