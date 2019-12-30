WATCH LIVE: The search continues for missing 10-year-old boy in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The search continues Monday for a missing 10-year-old boy in Chicopee.

WATCH LIVE:

One of the two missing boys, an 11-year-old of Pawtucket, RI was recovered from Chicopee River and was taken to Baystate Medical Center then flown to Boston Children’s Hospital Saturday where he later died from his injuries.

11-year-old boy pulled from Chicopee River dies, 10-year-old cousin still missing

Hampden District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Jim Leydon told 22News Chicopee Police received a call just after 1 p.m. on Fuller Road Saturday for a report of two missing children who had gone out to play in the woods and did not return home.

“It is believed the boys made their way to the Chicopee River where they ventured out onto the ice. A significant search and rescue operation commenced led by the Chicopee Police and Fire Departments and Massachusetts State Police.” Hampden District Attoney’s Office