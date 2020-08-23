WATCH LIVE: Virtual Frozen Yogurt 5K Race Day

Watch Live at 11:00 a.m.

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Since August 16th, runners have had to chance track their miles for the Frozen Yogurt 5K event.

The event, which helped raise mental health awareness, comes to an end on Sunday with a livestream at 11:00 to thank all the participates from this year’s event.

Runners that uploaded their progress to the Frozen Yogurt Virtual 5K Facebook event page were able to receive raffle prizes and giveaways as well.

22News Anchor Ciara Speller will emcee the presentation.