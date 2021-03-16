WATCH LIVE: Virtual hearing with Coalition to support new Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke

Watch live at 10:30 a.m.

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Coalition will be speaking in favor of the bill entitled “An Act Financing the Reconstruction of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke” during a virtual hearing on Tuesday.

The Coalition is strongly supporting House Bill No. 64 of the Baker-Polito Administration’s legislation for a new Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke with 280 private rooms.

The hearing is currently scheduled to take place between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

On February 11, The Baker-Polito Administration filed a bill that would provide millions of dollars in capital to reconstruct the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

The “An Act Financing the Reconstruction of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke,” bill would provide $400 million for the reconstruction project. It will allow the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance to construct a new long-term care facility on the site of the current Holyoke Soldiers’ Home that would meet the needs of the veterans of western Massachusetts and their families.

The new facility is expected to include 237 beds for veteran residents with private rooms and bathrooms.

To meet the VA State Home Construction Grant’s April 15, 2021 deadline, the bond bill must be enacted by mid-March, with a terms bill filed and enacted soon afterward. The design development phase must be completed by August 1, 2021, to be eligible for this cycle of the grant program.