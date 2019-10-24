WATCH LIVE: Wayfinders to break ground for 38 new apartments in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – A groundbreaking ceremony for 38 affordable apartments in Holyoke is being held at the Holyoke Public Library on Thursday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Wayfinders is holding the groundbreaking for its Library Commons Development, which will provide 38 affordable apartments, support services, retail and cultural spaces.

The Library Commons will be at the Holyoke Public Library at 250 Chestnut Street in Holyoke.

The development will feature 23-two bedroom apartments and 15 three-bedroom apartments. The complex will feature on-site laundry, two wheelchair-accessible apartments, 54 off-street parking spaces and is a short distance from childcare centers, public transportation, and schools.

The following people are expected to be in attendance at the groundbreaking:

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse

Way Finders President and CEO Peter Gagliardi

Janelle Chan from the Department of Housing and Community Development

Roger Herzog from the Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation

Nancy McCafferty from the Massachusetts Housing Partnership

Anne Teschner from The Care Center

Representatives from the Massachusetts Housing Investment Corporation, Holyoke City Council, and the Chestnut Community Alliance.

The release states that Wayfinders has a partnership with the Care Center on Roque House that is a facility that will provide ten two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments for families headed by young parents whoa re full-time students.