New West Springfield Police Department chief sworn-in

(WWLP) – West Springfield has a new police chief.

Paul Connor was sworn-in as the new West Springfield Police Chief. Connor is taking over police chief duties from interim chief Robert Duffy.  

Connor grew up in West Springfield and followed in his father’s footsteps and became a police officer.  

He has been with the department since 1996. He has worked his way up through the ranks serving as a patrolman, detective, sergeant, and now chief. 

The swearing-in ceremony took place at West Springfield Town Hall at 5:30 p.m. 

