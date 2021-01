CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews have been called to a water main break on Goodhue Avenue in Chicopee Thursday afternoon.

The City of Chicopee Water Department is working to repair the water on Goodhue Street that is also affecting Wheatland Avenue and Bemis Avenue.

As of 1:30 p.m. crews say it will take between 4 to 8 hours to repair.