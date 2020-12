CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a water main break in the area of Chicopee Street and Blanche Street in Chicopee Wednesday afternoon.

Chicopee Police say the Chicopee Water Department is currently working to repair a water main break that happened at around 1:00 p.m. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

Residents may experience no water for hours. Water main breaks occur this time of year due to the cold weather and shifting soil that may impact the water lines.