WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews have been called to a water main break on Labelle Street in West Springfield Monday night.

West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt announced the broken water main at Labelle and Federick streets just before 11 p.m.

DPW crews are working to repair it. The water main break is affecting water service on Connecticut Street. It should be restored by early Tuesday morning, the mayor said.

22News will bring you the latest when we learn more.