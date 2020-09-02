Water main break near West Silver Street in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Department of Public Works are working on a water main break in the area of West Silver Street Wednesday afternoon.

According to Fran Cain, Assistant Director of Public Works, the exact location of the water leak is unknown at this time. The DPW is working on West Silver Street near Holland Avenue which is across from Westfield Middle School.

Residents may see rusty water or a decrease in pressure at this time.

22News has a crew in the area and says West Silver Street is closed and a portion of Holland Street is closed but traffic is be routed away from the area.