SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission was called to a water main break on Avocado Street around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The water main break occurred on a 12-inch main. Approximately 10 customers are without water service, including a Pride truck stop. Water restoration is expected sometime after midnight, and road repairs should be completed by mid-morning to noon on Friday.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is asking people to avoid the area if possible so crews can conduct their work safely.