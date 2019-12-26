CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – There is a water main break on Baskin Drive in Chicopee on Thursday morning.

The break is at 115 Baskin Drive at the Department of Public Works. Due to the break, the DPW offices will be closed until 1:00 p.m.

According to the City of Chicopee, the break has been isolated and is in the process of being repaired.

There will be no access to the following departments: