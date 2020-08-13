Water main break on Birnie Avenue in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Water service has been shut down in the area of Birnie Avenue in West Springfield due to a water main break Thursday morning.

According to West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt, the Department of Public Works is shutting down water service in the area of 218 Birnie Avenue and Jeffrey Lane. Reichelt said they don’t know where the leak is but it looks to be substantial.

Our 22News crew saw one lane of traffic was blocked and the water department and DPW crews are working to resolve it.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.