SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Chestnut Street in Springfield is undergoing a water main break Thursday morning.

Springfield Police Sgt. Bruno told 22News, the water main break is on Chestnut and Liberty Street however, both roads remain open.

Sgt. Bruno said the Springfield Water Commission is currently assessing the issue.

22News crew are heading to the area now and will update you once more information becomes available.