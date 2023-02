LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Fire Department is reporting a water main break on Emerson Road Monday afternoon.

Several nearby homes are expected to have low to no water pressure until repairs are made. Homes on Arlington, Lexington Essex, Emerson Road, Anthony Road, Dunn Road and West Road are affected.

Longmeadow DPW is working to fix the break but there is no estimated time on when repairs will be completed.