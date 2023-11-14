CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to repair a water main break in Chicopee Tuesday afternoon.
According to Chicopee Police Spokesperson Travis Odiorne, the DPW is being sent to the bottom of James Street for a reported water main break. 22News has a crew on the way and will update the story as soon as additional information is released.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.