Water main break on Magnolia Circle in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews have been called to repair a broken water line on Magnolia Circle in Longmeadow Monday night.

According to Longmeadow Police, the water main break is not affecting traffic in the area, but drivers are advised to travel with caution. Crews from the Department of Public Works have been notified to make repairs.

Some Longmeadow residents will be without water until the water main break is fixed.

There is currently no set time as to when repairs will be completed or when water will be restored to the households affected.

