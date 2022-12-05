CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A water main break on Montgomery St. in Chicopee causes bus delays in getting students to school Monday morning. The water main break is affecting 754 Montgomery Street, St. Stanislaus Cemetery, to 800 Montgomery Street.

According to the Chicopee Public Schools, the following schools are directly affected:

Chicopee Comprehensive High School

Bellamy Middle School

Lambert-Lavoie Elementary School

Schools that are collaterally affected due to the bus delays:

Barry Elementary School

Belcher Elementary School

Bowie Elementary School

Fairview Elementary School

Streiber Elementary School

Chicopee Public School is working to get through this matter in order to get students safely to school. Those driving in this area can expect detours and increased traffic.