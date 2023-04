WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to repair a water main break in West Springfield Tuesday afternoon.

According to the town, the water main is located near the intersection of Rogers Avenue and Gooseberry Road. The water department is aware and working to fix it as soon as possible. Residents in the surrounding area can expect to see low to no water pressure.

It is unknown at this time when water pressure will be restored. The town will post updates on its social media page.