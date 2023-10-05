PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to repair a water main break in the Depot Village area of Palmer Thursday afternoon.

The water main is located on South Main Street and repairs are expected to last throughout the day. Surrounding homes may experience brown water until further notice.

Drivers are being redirected around the area at this time. Northbound traffic will be rerouted from Stone Street Bridge over to Park Street. Southbound traffic will be rerouted to Strong Street.

Water flushing that was expected to be done Thursday has been delayed to next Tuesday.