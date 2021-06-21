CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to repair a water main break on Springfield Street in Chicopee Monday morning.

According to Chicopee Police Department, Springfield Street has one lane open in each direction from Newbury Street to Fairview Avenue. The water main break is in front of Elms College.

Traffic is being detoured to Stearns and Casino Ave., drivers are being asked to find an alternate route. 22News has a crew on the way and will update the story as soon as more information is available.