Water main break reported in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second time this week, Springfield Water and Sewer Commission crews are dealing with a reported water main break.

The Water and Sewer Commission is asking people to avoid the area of Dwight and Taylor Streets as they respond to a reported water main break there.

Additional details were not immediately available. 22News is covering this story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

This comes just two days after a 36″ water main ruptured on East Columbus Avenue in Springfield, temporarily shutting off service to customers across the city, as well as in East Longmeadow and Ludlow.