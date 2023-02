LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to repair a water main break on Emerson Road in Longmeadow Tuesday morning.

Several homes are expected to have low to no water pressure, including houses on Arlington, Lexington Essex, Emerson, Anthony, Dunn and West Roads.

The town’s Department of Public Works is working to repair the break however there is no exact time on when it will be repaired.