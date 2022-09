CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to repair a water main break in the area of Doverbrook Estates in Chicopee on Wednesday.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, the water main break is on Horseshoe Drive and will take approximately four to eight hours to repair. The DPW has shut off the water for all of Doverbrook Estates.

22News will update this story as soon as additional information is released.