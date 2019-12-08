Springfield residents voice concerns over water main break at Ruby Road

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield residents are growing concerned over an unresolved water main break on Ruby Road.

According to residents, a water main on Ruby Road broke Saturday morning and began leaking a considerable amount of water into the street.

DPW crews responded Saturday around noon, but residents say they didn’t fix the leak.

One homeowner is concerned about the safety risks with a large water leak in cold weather, as well as the waste of water.

Springfield resident Angelo Camerota told 22News, “Tomorrow’s Monday. There’s school. There’s gonna be buses, kids walking to the school. You got cars coming down here trying to stop, kids walking back and forth, people walking with their dogs. Its unsafe. Why is there so much waste with all this water.”

22News has made calls to the Springfield DPW concerning the leak and its plans for repair, but we have yet to hear back.