WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s a water main leak in the area of Prospect Street in West Springfield Friday morning.

According to Mayor Will Reichelt the leak is on First Street.

The town of West Springfield said the Department of Public Works is shutting down water service to Upper Church and Prospect Streets.

The water is expected to be off for at least four hours to make repairs. If residents have any questions they are asked to contact DPW at dpw@tows.org.