Water main on Connecticut Ave in West Springfield to shut down for emergency repairs Wednesday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Emergency repairs on a water main on Connecticut Ave will have water shut down for nearby residents Wednesday afternoon.

Houses in the area of Orange Street to Route 5 on Connecticut Ave in West Springfield will not have water for several hours while repairs are made. The Water Division expects the water main to be down for several hours. Mayor Will Reichelt estimated the repairs to be completed by 5:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

If you have any questions you can contact the West Springfield Water Division at 263-3243 or email dpw@tows.org.

