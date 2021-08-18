Water main replacement in Chicopee scheduled to begin Sunday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – According to a statement by the Chicopee Police Department, road work will begin on Sunday at the intersection of Fuller Road and Sheridan Street.

Construction will continue at night from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Thursday, August 26. Work is being conducted at night to avoid traffic issues while a new water main is connected.

There were several repairs made in the Fuller Road area last month. Water was shut off to residents for several on July 29 while crews repaired a water main break, prior to that crews reported a water main break on July 23.