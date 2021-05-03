Water main replacement project to begin in Highlands area of Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents are being advised that work will begin soon on a Holyoke Water Works water main replacement project in the Highlands area.

According to Mayoral Aide Andres Villada, work will take place in Fairfield, Morgan, Pearl, and Nonotuck Streets, along with Loomis Avenue and small segments of Pleasant and Northampton Streets. Residents should expect traffic delays and detours while this work is ongoing.

Construction is expected to continue into this fall and will end next spring, while in preparation for the water main improvements, crews working for Holyoke Gas & Electric have already started work on a new gas main on Pearl Street.

The project is designed to improve fire protection and water quality for the residents in these areas. The project has been contracted to Caracas Construction and is funded by the State Revolving Fund Program administered by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.