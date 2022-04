HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Water Works will be conducting a water main replacement Tuesday that will leave residents without water for some time.

The water main replacement work will be taking place on Nonotuck Street. Portions of the Highland areas may also experience discolored water.

This will leave some residents on the Northern end of Nonotuck street and portions of Elliot street without water for a period of time.