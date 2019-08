CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee announced there will be a water main shutdown in parts of the city Thursday.

Due to complications with valve locations, the mayor’s office says the water department will be performing the necessary water work in the areas listed below:

112-200 Montcalm Street

17-49 Ross Avenue

21, 31, 42, 45 Lukasik Street

If you have any questions, you are advised to call the water department at 413-594-3420.