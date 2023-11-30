CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Thursday, Ludlow Construction will be installing water mains on James Street.
Work starts at 30 James Street and will run up towards Dowds Lane. The road will be reduced to one-lane traffic. Drivers are reminded to plan accordingly when traveling through the area.
