WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two water mains have broken in Westfield resulting in a large part of the city being affected Tuesday.

Westfield Mayor Mike McCabe told 22News that the water mains are being worked on at City View Road and Bancroft Street by Westfield City Water Department officials.

Mayor McCabe furthermore told 22News that the estimated time for the water mains to be fixed will be around 7 p.m. 22News will continue to update this story as more information is released.