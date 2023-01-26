WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A water pipe burst at the Wilbraham Middle School caused students and staff to evacuate Thursday.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, this also impacted traffic delays around noon on Stony Hill Road.

“The problem has been resolved and the school will operate on a normal schedule tomorrow. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and wanted you to know the reason for the delays, said John Provost, Ed. D Superintendent of Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District.