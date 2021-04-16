Water pipe replacement project in Springfield begins Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A water pipe rehabilitation project on Berkshire Avenue between Bay and Harvey Streets in Springfield is expected to begin on April 19 and run through July.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission announced Friday that the project includes upgrading segments of the 24” water main and various valves. It is part of planned upgrades to prioritized areas of the drinking water distribution system. The existing pipe dates from 1936.

Water pipe improvement project on Berkshire Avenue, between Bay and Harvey Streets, Springfield. Map courtesy Springfield Water and Sewer Commission

Drivers will be guided by signs and police details, and traffic is expected to move in both directions.