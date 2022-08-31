HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An emergency water repair is being conducted near the intersection of Hampden Street and Northampton Street in Holyoke Wednesday.

According to Holyoke Water Works, the repairs may cause a temporary shut-off and short-term discoloration for those in the area of Hampden and Northampton streets. According to the map provided by the Water Works, 20 residential homes on Hampden Street and seven businesses on Dwight Street may be affected.

If you have any concerns about the water service, contact 413-536-0442.